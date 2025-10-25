Akin Odimayo joins League Two club after release from Northampton Town

Akin Odimayo

Former Northampton Town defender Akin Odimayo has signed for League Two Newport County on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old had been without a club since he was released by Cobblers at the end of last season but heads to Wales until January and could make his debut at Harrogate this weekend. Newport are currently bottom of League Two.

Odimayo, who joined Cobblers in 2022, made 98 appearances for Northampton and became an important player under Kevin Nolan last season, featuring in 23 of his 25 games in charge, but he was one of 11 players released at the end of the campaign.

After his move to Newport was confirmed on Friday, Odimayo said: "I'm delighted to be here. Everyone has been really welcoming, the boys have been great helping me to settle in and the coaching staff have been brilliant. I've really enjoyed it. I've been training with the PFA over the last few months and they have been vital in supporting me and ensuring that I'm in the best condition possible and I feel ready to go. I'm buzzing to get going and helping the club progress."