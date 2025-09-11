Northampton Town are aiming to extend their winning run when they face struggling Blackpool at the weekend.placeholder image
AI predicts the results for EVERY League One game this weekend, including Northampton Town v Blackpool, Burton Albion v Lincoln City and Exeter City v Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Northampton Town return to action after last week’s break with Blackpool coming to town.

Cobblers go into the game refreshed and having won their last two League One games. They face a struggling Blackpool side who have won just once this season and find themselves in the relegation zone.

Around the league there are some tasty looking fixtures, with Bradford City hosting promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town in a big West Yorkshire derby.

Leaders Cardiff City have a difficult away day at Stockport County, while there’s a big battle of the relegated big hitters with Luton Town hosting Plymouth Argyle.

At the other end of the table Peterborough United, who host Wycombe, and Port Vale, who travel to Exeter. are still looking for their first win.

On form Stevenage, who have won five of six games this season, head to a Mansfield side looking to get back to winning ways after a tough couple of weeks.

So how will the games go? Here we give you the verdict after asking AI for the full predictions.

Get more Cobblers news online.

Home: 39% Draw: 29% Away: 32%

1. Bradford City 2 Huddersfield Town 1

Home: 39% Draw: 29% Away: 32% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 37% Draw: 28% Away: 35%

2. Northampton Town 1 Blackpool 1

Home: 37% Draw: 28% Away: 35% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 43% Draw: 29% Away: 28%

3. AFC Wimbledon 1 Rotherham United 0

Home: 43% Draw: 29% Away: 28% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 50% Draw: 27% Away: 23%

4. Barnsley 2 Reading 1

Home: 50% Draw: 27% Away: 23% Photo: Getty Images

