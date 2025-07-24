Northampton Town get their League One season underway at Wigan Athletic.placeholder image
AI predicts the results for every game on the opening weekend of the League One season - including Wigan Athletic v Northampton, Bradford City v Wycombe Wanderers and Huddersfield Town v Leyton Orient

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
The League One season gets underway on August 1st when Luton Town host AFC Wimbledon.

It’s one of a number of interesting matches as another cracking season gets underway.

But who will get off to a great start and which sides will have work to do on match day two?

Here is how AI thinks the opening games are going to go.

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21%

1. Luton Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18%

2. Cardiff City 2 Peterborough United 0

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 46% Draw: 29% Away: 25%

3. Blackpool 2 Stevenage 1

Home: 46% Draw: 29% Away: 25% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 38% Draw: 29% Away: 33%

4. Bradford City 1 Wycombe Wanderers 0

Home: 38% Draw: 29% Away: 33% Photo: Getty Images

