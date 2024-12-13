Northampton Town picked up three crucial points against Peterborough United on Monday night.placeholder image
Northampton Town picked up three crucial points against Peterborough United on Monday night.

AI predicts the outcome of this weekend's League One games, including Rotherham United v Northampton Town, Stevenage v Stockport County and Exeter City v Barnsley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Struggling Cobblers face another big game this weekend against Rotherham United.

Monday night’s 2-1 win over Peterborough saw Northampton climb out of the relegation zone.

It is shaping up to be a very competitive scrap for survival with just six points splitting 14th down to 22nd place.

It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with leaders Wycombe travelling to struggling Shrewsbury, Bolton hosting Wigan and Reading facing Blackpool just some of the games taking place.

Here AI predicts how it sees the games going.

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21%

1. Bolton Wanderers 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 52% Draw: 26% Away: 22%

2. Leyton Orient 2 Burton Albion 1

Home: 52% Draw: 26% Away: 22% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18%

3. Wrexham 2 Cambridge United 0

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 74% Draw: 15% Away: 11%

4. Birmingham City 2 Bristol Rovers 0

Home: 74% Draw: 15% Away: 11% Photo: Getty Images

