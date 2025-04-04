It's looking like another thrilling weekend is in store around League One with some key fixtures taking place.It's looking like another thrilling weekend is in store around League One with some key fixtures taking place.
It's looking like another thrilling weekend is in store around League One with some key fixtures taking place.

AI predicts the outcome of every League One this weekend, including Hudderfield Town v Mansfield Town, Peterborough United v Northampton Town and Stevenage v Crawley Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
It promises to be another fascininating round of action around League One this weekend.

There’s plenty of games that directly impact both ends of the table with Wrexham hosting Burton Albion in a game with both sides needing three points for very different reasons.

Wycombe travel to Reading looking to keep up the pressure on the Welshmen in the fight for automatic promotion.

Bolton will also be looking to take a step towards the play-offs and damage the survival hopes of Bristol Rovers in the process.

Crawley will fancy their chances of closing the gap should Rovers slip up, with the Reds heading to Stevenage.

Northampton face a tricky away game at a Peterborough side who have now started to find their feet and goals.

Huddersfield will be desperate to get their fading season back on track when Mansfield come for their first visit in 21 years.

Here AI predicts how it sees the games going.

Home: 24% Draw: 26% Away: 50%

1. Reading 1 Wycombe 2

Home: 24% Draw: 26% Away: 50% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 57% Draw: 25% Away: 18%

2. Wrexham 2 Burton Albion 0

Home: 57% Draw: 25% Away: 18% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 68% Draw: 18% Away: 14%

3. Birmingham City 2 Barnsley 0

Home: 68% Draw: 18% Away: 14% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 65% Draw: 21% Away: 14%

4. Bolton Wanderers 2 Bristol Rovers 0

Home: 65% Draw: 21% Away: 14% Photo: Getty Images

