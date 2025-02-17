Northampton Town are five points above the drop zone following defeat to Wrexham.Northampton Town are five points above the drop zone following defeat to Wrexham.
AI predicts Northampton Town will be sitting pretty in the coming weeks, plus where Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham, Stockport County and Barnsley are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST
Cobblers gave a good account of themselves on the way to a 2-0 defeat against Wrexham at the weekend.

But the damage done was minimal with none of the bottom five teams recording a win.

Cobblers are now five points clear of the drop zone, though it could be a tigher run thing come 10pm tomorrow night with Crawley, Shrewsbury and Burton all in action.

Here is where Cobblers are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet– expecting the League One table to look like this.

