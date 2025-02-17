But the damage done was minimal with none of the bottom five teams recording a win.
Cobblers are now five points clear of the drop zone, though it could be a tigher run thing come 10pm tomorrow night with Crawley, Shrewsbury and Burton all in action.
Here is where Cobblers are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet– expecting the League One table to look like this.
