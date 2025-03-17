Northampton Town hold a six point cushion on the relegation zone after a big point against Birmingham City.placeholder image
Northampton Town hold a six point cushion on the relegation zone after a big point against Birmingham City.

AI predicts League One's final relegation place as battling Burton Albion look to chase down Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town, Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 13:19 BST
Cobblers picked up a cracking point at home to runaway leaders Birmingham City at the weekend.

And it could be a crucial point as Cobblers fight hard to edge ever nearer to League One survival.

It now looks certain that the bottom three places are wrapped up with Burton the only realistically likely to escape the bottom four.

Cobblers are four unbeaten after the weekend darw and hold a six point advantage over the Brewers.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Cobblers will finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

105pts (+47)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+47) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+27)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+32)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
81pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

81pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBurton AlbionBristol RoversPeterborough UnitedBirmingham CityCobblers
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice