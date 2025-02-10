Northampton Town are seven clear of the drop zone after victory at Mansfield Town on Friday.placeholder image
AI predicts final League One table as Northampton Town ease relegation fears, plus where Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Wrexham and Reading are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:43 BST
Northampton Town are now seven clear of the drop zone after a fine 1-0 win at Mansfield on Friday night.

Cameron McGeehan's second-half header secured successive wins for the Cobblers to give them more much-needed breathing space.

Cobblers host promotion-chasing Wrexham next weekend as they look to keep the good run going.

Here is where Cobblers are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expecting the League One table to look like this.

105pts (+44)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

86pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

4. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

