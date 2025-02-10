Cameron McGeehan's second-half header secured successive wins for the Cobblers to give them more much-needed breathing space.

Cobblers host promotion-chasing Wrexham next weekend as they look to keep the good run going.

Here is where Cobblers are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expecting the League One table to look like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.