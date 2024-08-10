Jon Brady

An ‘aggrieved’ Jon Brady hit out at a couple of key refereeing decisions during Saturday’s opening day defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Town emptied the tank in a tight contest at the Memorial Stadium and they were set for a hard-won away point until the officials awarded the home side a stoppage-time corner despite the ball going out of play off a Rovers player. It proved decisive with Bryant Bilongo heading in the winner from the corner.

"It was a tight game and a narrow one,” said Brady. “There was not much in it for both teams and we took the game to them, but it’s come down to a corner that’s not a corner. I’ve just seen it back and it’s blatant.

"Sam (Hoskins) has worked brilliantly, he’s pushed the ball into the player and their player has hooked it out for a goal-kick. Yes, we have to defend the corner better, but all the boys were adamant and they were asking the referee at the time because they knew it wasn’t a corner.

"The linesman is literally a yard away. I’ve just asked them after the game and they had no answers.”

Brady was booked for an earlier incident in the game when the referee stopped play after two Bristol Rovers players collided with Cobblers away on the counter-attack.

Brady added: "We feel aggrieved because it was a three v two counter-attack and we had the chance to score but the referee pulls play back because two of their players were down. We were in. I’ve asked them and again they had no answers.

"We feel aggrieved but that shouldn’t take away from how competitive we were and how hard we worked and we will build on that.”