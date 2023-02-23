News you can trust since 1931
AFC Wimbledon coach hit with fine for FA charge of 'misconduct' at full-time of Cobblers fixture

He was shown a red card after the full-time whistle at Sixfields

By James Heneghan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

AFC Wimbledon assistant manager Terry Skiverton has been hit with a fine from the FA following a charge of ‘misconduct’ during the 0-0 draw against Northampton earlier this month.

Skiverton was shown a red card by Carl Brook after confronting the referee following the full-time whistle at Sixfields.

An FA Statement confirmed: "AFC Wimbledon’s Terry Skiverton has been fined £250 for misconduct during their game against Northampton Town on Tuesday 14 February.

Terry Skiverton
"The assistant manager admitted that his language and behaviour at full-time was improper, and he contested the standard penalty. An independent Regulatory Commission upheld the appeal and imposed his fine during a subsequent hearing.”

