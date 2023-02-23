AFC Wimbledon coach hit with fine for FA charge of 'misconduct' at full-time of Cobblers fixture

AFC Wimbledon assistant manager Terry Skiverton has been hit with a fine from the FA following a charge of ‘misconduct’ during the 0-0 draw against Northampton earlier this month.

Skiverton was shown a red card by Carl Brook after confronting the referee following the full-time whistle at Sixfields.

An FA Statement confirmed: "AFC Wimbledon’s Terry Skiverton has been fined £250 for misconduct during their game against Northampton Town on Tuesday 14 February.

Terry Skiverton