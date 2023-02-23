AFC Wimbledon coach hit with fine for FA charge of 'misconduct' at full-time of Cobblers fixture
He was shown a red card after the full-time whistle at Sixfields
AFC Wimbledon assistant manager Terry Skiverton has been hit with a fine from the FA following a charge of ‘misconduct’ during the 0-0 draw against Northampton earlier this month.
Skiverton was shown a red card by Carl Brook after confronting the referee following the full-time whistle at Sixfields.
An FA Statement confirmed: "AFC Wimbledon’s Terry Skiverton has been fined £250 for misconduct during their game against Northampton Town on Tuesday 14 February.
"The assistant manager admitted that his language and behaviour at full-time was improper, and he contested the standard penalty. An independent Regulatory Commission upheld the appeal and imposed his fine during a subsequent hearing.”