Cobblers boss Jon Brady was a very happy man after the Cobblers' win at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday

AFC Wimbledon 0 Northampton Town 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

A goal in each half on a soaking wet night in south west London was enough to secure three more Sky Bet League Two points for the Cobblers on Tuesday.

By Jeremy Casey
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 6:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:15 pm

Neither goal was a thing of beauty, with Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev badly fluffing his lines to allow Jon Guthrie’s 27th-minute header to drop over the line and Ryley Towler then diverting an Ali Koiki cross into his own net midway through the second period.But it was still a deserved win for the Cobblers, who weathered an early blitz from their hosts to gradually take hold of the game, and once they were in front they didn’t really look like surrendering it.Here are the player ratings from the Cherry Red Records Stadium, or Plough Lane if you prefer...

1. Lee Burge

It has taken him eight games, but Lee Burge finally has a clean sheet in Cobblers colours - and it was well deserved too. Crucial save just before Town opened the scoring, and he made others too. Handling was excellent on a horrible night for keepers - ask Nik Tzanev! ...8

2. Sam Sherring

After something of an erratic opening quarter when the Dons had some attacking joy down their left flank, Sherring settled into the game and got stronger as it wore on ...6.5

3. Tyler Magloire

Another very strong performance from Magloire. His partnership with Jon Guthrie is getting better by the game. Also made one storming attacking run, carrying the ball out from the back ...8

4. Jon Guthrie

When the heat was on and the Dons were flying forward in the early stages, it was Guthrie who held Town together. Rock solid at the back throughout, always in the right place, and also popped up with the opening goal - although it won't make any goal of the season reels!!... 8.5 CHRON STAR MAN

