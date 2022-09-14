AFC Wimbledon 0 Northampton Town 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

Neither goal was a thing of beauty, with Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev badly fluffing his lines to allow Jon Guthrie’s 27th-minute header to drop over the line and Ryley Towler then diverting an Ali Koiki cross into his own net midway through the second period.But it was still a deserved win for the Cobblers, who weathered an early blitz from their hosts to gradually take hold of the game, and once they were in front they didn’t really look like surrendering it.Here are the player ratings from the Cherry Red Records Stadium, or Plough Lane if you prefer...