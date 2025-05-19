Kevin Nolan speaks to Sam Hoskins

Honesty off the pitch and adaptability on it are among the key principles that will underpin Kevin Nolan’s management style whilst he’s in charge of the Cobblers, so says the man himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his leadership skills as a player, having captained three different teams in the Premier League, Nolan impressively guided Cobblers to League One safety despite inheriting a number of issues when he took charge in December, not least the team’s poor form and fragility at the back.

He also demonstrated his ability to mix things up and switch between formations, initially starting with four at the back before going to a back three, and next season Nolan hopes to add another layer on top – particularly in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll always be honest – that’s how I deal with players, staff, and everyone around the club,” Nolan explained when asked about his management style. “There won’t be any grey areas. I’ll always be upfront about what I’m thinking, and the players will get that honesty from me. I demand standards, both in training and on matchdays.

“In terms of playing style, I don’t believe in being rigid. I want to be adaptable. I’m not the type to say ‘this is the only way we’re going to play.' You’ve got to be able to change things depending on the opposition, the situation, and the players you’ve got available.

“Over the years, I’ve learned a lot from working with people like David Moyes and Sam Allardyce, and from the many coaches I’ve worked with as a player. I want my teams to be possession-based, but I also want us to have real intensity – both in and out of possession.

"The aim is to be flexible, hardworking, and smart with how we approach every game.”