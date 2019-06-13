Adams tells Cobblers supporters to expect ‘exciting times’ under Curle

Nicky Adams has told the Cobblers supporters they are in for ‘exciting times’ as boss Keith Curle builds his squad for the new season.

The playmaker rejoined the Cobblers last week, signing a two-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium following his departure from cash-strapped Bury.

The move sees Adams not only return to the Cobblers, where he was part of the 2015/16 league two title-winning team, but also be reunited with Curle.

The current Cobblers boss was the man who enticed Adams away from Sixfields in the summer of 2016, taking him to Carlisle United, where the 32-year-old was the main creative player.

The pair developed an excellent working relationship at Brunton Park, and Adams is looking forward to teaming up with his former boss again.

He also believes Town are going to be an entertaining team to watch.

There was concern among Cobblers supporters last season with regards to the playing style, as Curle worked with a squad of players which wasn’t his own.

But after his impressively aggressive rebuilding work so far this summer, with eight players joining and 11 leaving, his stamp will very much be on the team when the new season starts on August 3.

And Adams says the fans can expect to see some attractive football.

“Keith has been here a while now, and he wants to play attacking football,” said Adams.

“He wants the team to go out and score goals, but it is about getting the right balance because you also have to keep the back door shut.

“I have a great relationship with Keith, and we went close last time at Carlisle but we fell at the final hurdle (losing in the play-off semi-finals in 2017).

“When I got injured he supported me all the way through it, and we have always kept in touch since then.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him and Westy (Colin West), and I think it is going to be exciting times.”