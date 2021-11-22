Adams shares his own frustration with refereeing decisions in Cobblers stalemate

Derek Adams.

Bradford City manager Derek Adams had his own frustrations with referee Carl Boyeson during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Northampton.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was left perplexed by the lack of protection for his players after three dangerous challenges went punished as Yann Songo'o, Finn Cousin-Dawson and Alex Gilliead all escaped red cards.

Adams did not comment on those incidents but he was less then impressed by Boyeson's performance for different reasons.

"I think, at times, there were decisions in the game that frustrated both our supporters and myself," said Adams.

"Sometimes you do wonder how the decision has been made. There were a number of drop ball situations where we had possession of the ball but the opposition then get the ball back.

"I don't quite understand that but, in the end, we can't really speak about the officials too much."

Cobblers had more possession and made more passes than Bradford on Saturday, but Adams felt they were set up to get a point.

He added: "I think that's just the nature of the games at this moment because teams come here and they don't want to lose and you can see that in the way they set up.

"I think all teams would be happy to come here and take a point and move on. It's up to us to try and get the better of Northampton.

"We took the game to them but it's just unfortunate for us that we were not able to score the goals which we needed.