Adams sacked by League Two Bradford City

Bradford City have sacked manager Derek Adams after their poor form continued with defeat to Exeter City on Saturday.

The Bantams were expected to be challenging for promotion and the title this season but currently find themselves 11th, eight points off the play-offs.

They have won just one of their last five games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Adams.

Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks said: “On behalf of the board, it is with deep regret that we have come to the decision to part company with Derek Adams.

“A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision and it is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.

“We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future.”