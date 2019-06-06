Adams delighted to make Cobblers return and to team up again with boss Keith Curle

Nicky Adams says the decision to return to the Cobbers was a 'no-brainer' once manager Keith Curle gave him the call.

The 32-year-old was out of contract at cash-strapped Bury this summer, and Curle wasted no time in trying to entice Adams back to the club where he won the Sky Bet League Two title in 2016.

Nicky Adams has signed a two-year deal at the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton)

Adams was delighted to make that return journey, especially as it involves working under his former Carlisle United boss Curle - the man who persuaded him to leave the Cobblers three years ago!

Speaking to the media following his surprise return to Sixfields on Wednesday, Adams admitted: "It's good to be back, it's somewhere I know really well and when I got the call to come back here it was a no-brainer for me.

"Keith knew I was available, and when I spoke to him it was important for me that I go to somewhere where I am happy.

"I have played for Keith before and done well for him, and he is a top guy, so if I was going to leave Bury it was going to be either somewhere I have been before and have been happy, or for someone I enjoy playing for."

Nicky Adams celebrates his goal for the Cobblers at Yeovil in 2016

Bury's financial troubles have led to Adams being available this summer, and he revealed he spoke to his Gigg Lane boss before re-signing for the Cobblers, and Ryan Lowe told him to go for it.

"I spoke the Bury manager Ryan Lowe yesterday, and he was telling me to come here," said Adams.

"He was so complimentary about Keith, and he told me to go where I will be happy.

"But it is sad what has happened at Bury, and I wish them all the best because it is a good club and I hope they can get out of the mess they are in.

"It has been tough because we have not been getting paid and stuff, and you have to do what is best for your family."

Once it became knowledge that Adams was available this summer, he wasn't short of offers, but says 'there was no other choice' as soon as he knew the Cobblers was an option.

"With the season we had at Bury, when you are doing well you are going to be wanted men, and I had quite a few offers," said Adams.

"But I didn't want to go just anywhere, whether that be league one or league two, I wanted to go somewhere I will be happy.

"I have a great relationship with Keith, and I think people get the best out of me if I have a good relationship with them, and I certainly have that with Keith so it is an added bonus he is here at Northampton.

"So I thank all the other people that phoned me, but there was no other choice.

"Keith is a top man, he made the deal happen and I just want to play football. I love football and that is what it is all about."