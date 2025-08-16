ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: John Doolan, manager of Accrington Stanley, gives the team instructions during the pre-season friendly match between Accrington Stanley and Everton at Wham Stadium on July 15, 2025 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Accrington Stanley manager John Doolan insists Accy ‘are not a selling club’ but they will not stand in a player’s way if ‘the price is right’ after rumours linking Cobblers with winger Tyler Walton.

According to former Daily Mirror and Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Northampton have made a couple of offers for the 26-year-old attacker this season. Walton netted six goals and registered seven assists in 41 League Two games last season and he also scored on the opening day of the current campaign before missing last weekend with injury.

"We get players from under-21 level and non-league who we give an opportunity too, we sell it to them like that,” said Doolan this week. "We give them good coaching and develop them and, if they listen and learn technically and tactically, all of a sudden they are above the level and they will get a new contract here and maybe get their rewards somewhere else.

"The price has to be right for the club. We are not a selling club but it's part of the progression. If the lads are good enough they will move on. No one will stand in their way. This club is on the up, we are in a good position off the pitch and we have a great squad of players and we are growing.”

Walton, a versatile forward who can operate across the front line, played for Man City, Leeds United and Barnsley in his youth career and has made senior appearances for York City, Farsley Celtic and Southport before moving to Accrington in the summer of 2024. He has one year left on his contract.