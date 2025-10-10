Aaron McGowan

Five months after making the ‘difficult’ decision to turn down the chance to remain at Sixfields, Aaron McGowan has signed for a new club having penned a short-term deal with League Two Tranmere Rovers.

After four years and 131 games of service, including three goals and one promotion, the 29-year-old defender opted to bid farewell to Northampton at the end of last season, citing family reasons, but he did not join a new club before the summer transfer window closed.

“Sometimes you have to make decisions in life what’s best for you and your family and this decision is one of them,” said the Liverpool-born right-back at the time of his departure. “Saying goodbye to a club you love and people you have so much respect for is never easy, representing this football club and wearing the armband the numerous times I did was nothing short of an honour.”

However, as a free agent, McGowan was able to agree terms with any EFL club after the deadline passed, and on Friday he signed a deal until January with League Two Tranmere Rovers, where he joins fellow ex-Cobbler Patrick Brough.

Confirming his arrival, a statement said: "The club is pleased to be able to bring in a player of his calibre at this stage in response to the injury situation in terms of defenders. McGowan achieved promotion to the English Football third tier with Northampton Town in 2023, and he went on to captain the club for the second half of last season. The defender, who hails from Liverpool, has also played for Morecambe, Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock.”

Rovers are currently 18th in League Two and McGowan could make his debut against Barnet this weekend.