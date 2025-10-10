Aaron McGowan was close with Kevin Nolan during their short time together at Northampton

Aaron McGowan has revealed he was back at Moulton training with Northampton for several weeks before his move to Tranmere Rovers.

The 29-year-old left Sixfields when his contract expired in the summer but Kevin Nolan was happy for him to train alongside Cobblers at Moulton so he could maintain his fitness in preparation for a new club. He joined Tranmere on a short-term deal on Friday.

"It’s a weird one really,” said McGowan. “Northampton offered me a contract and stuff happened but I left in a good manner and I’ve actually been back there training with the club over the last four weeks. I have to thank Kevin Nolan and his staff and the players there because it’s a football club full of great people.

"The last time I played at this level I won promotion with Northampton on Tranmere’s ground so hopefully that’s a good omen! I’d love for that to happen again and I’m here to help in any way I can, whether I’m playing or not.”

On completing his move to Prenton Park, McGowan added: "It feels great to be here. It happened so quickly and I’m delighted to get it done. A key factor in my decision was being close to my family. I’ve been away for a long time and I felt I needed to be closer to my kids and my home because that’s the most important thing at this stage of my career.

"I loved all of the clubs I’ve played for but it was time for me to come home so this fits the bill and I know how big a football club Tranmere is. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the division. I’ve done my background on this club and it’s full of great people. I met the gaffer yesterday and he got me from the off and I liked what I heard. I know what a Tranmere Rovers player looks like and I hope I can help us have a successful season.”