Aaron McGowan

Vice-skipper Aaron McGowan has heaped praise on his ‘incredible’ team-mates after claiming ‘no other team in the league’ could cope with the amount of setbacks the Cobblers have had this season and still be second in the table.

Town supporters need no reminding of their team’s extensive and seemingly never-ending list of injuries that have troubled them all season long, particularly in the last few weeks.

They have been without at least 10 players for each of the past five matches but have still managed to go eight unbeaten, including five wins, a run which has lifted them back up to second in League Two.

Without four centre-halves, McGowan has been forced to play centre-back in the last two games and he performed superbly against arguably the most physical team in the league – Stevenage – during Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

"I think it's a point gained in all honesty and it was a fair result in the end,” said the 26-year-old. "You have to put your hand up because Stevenage came out in the second-half and did what they do best and they are very effective.

"They put the ball in the box, they ask a lot of questions and I think the lads stood up to it well enough. There were a few scary moments but all in all, it was a fair result.”

The point was enough to keep Cobblers in the top three, extending the lead over fourth-placed Carlisle United to four points with seven games remaining.

"There's nothing to be negative about,” McGowan added. “We are so depleted as a squad but this group is doing unbelievable, unimaginable things.

"No other team in this league can cope with what we have coped with this year. To be fair Mansfield have probably had eight or nine out and you have seen how their form has dipped.

"But nobody could do what we are doing this season. The lads who are putting themselves out there week in, week out have been nothing short of incredible.

"At the end of the day, we have a five foot nine centre-half up against the tallest team in the league! Everybody is doing their bit so let's just enjoy the run-in.