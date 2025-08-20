Aaron McGowan explains why he's yet to sign for a new club after leaving Cobblers

Kevin Nolan and Aaron McGowan

Aaron McGowan hopes there will be ‘good news coming soon’ as he continues his search for a new club after leaving Northampton at the end of last season.

The right-back made 131 appearances across four years at Sixfields and played a pivotal role as skipper in the second half of last season, but he rejected a new contract offer earlier in the summer. “Sometimes you have to make decisions in life what’s best for you and your family and this decision is one of them,” McGowan said at the time.

The former Kilmarnock defender is still without a club and was asked about the current situation when summarising for BBC Radio Northampton on Tuesday. "Not a lot but, at the same time, an awful lot,” McGowan replied when asked what’s going on. “Obviously people know the situation I'm currently in and there's a few things that are pushing close. I understand it might look a bit weird from the outside but people haven't been in my situation.

"I've had numerous offers over the summer but nothing has been quite right for me, whether that's contract-wise or the location wasn't right or something else. I don't expect people to get it but they aren't in my shoes and they don't know what's going on. Hopefully there will be news coming soon.”

McGowan was also full of praise for Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas, adding: “I love the chairman here. He’s a great human being and he’s done a fantastic job for the club. They have a stadium to be proud of, but last year we were competing with clubs like Charlton who are £85million in debt.

"The chairman is writing off money every year but he’s running the club in the right way in my opinion. I know not everyone will agree because we all want a bit more but every chairman in the EFL wants an MK Dons situation and they all want more investment because it’s a money pit.”