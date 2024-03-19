Aaron McGowan desperate to get back in the team after revealing frustrations over injury-hit season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron McGowan hopes to end the season on a high after admitting to his ‘frustrations’ over an injury-disrupted campaign.

The right-back began the season injured and did not start a league game until November but he then played the next four, helping Cobblers win three of them, before starting seven in a row either side of Christmas.

However, another injury against Bolton Wanderers in early February ruled him out for over a month before he returned as a second half substitute at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

"It's been frustrating,” admitted Town’s vice-captain. “I've not gone away from too many games thinking I haven’t played well. I've been on the winning side a lot this season and that helps with how you feel after games.

"I really felt in good form, especially in the first half an hour against Bolton, and I thought I was playing at my peak against Charlton and Wigan so to get such a freak injury was unfortunate and very difficult to take.

"But I've worked really, really hard to try and get back and help the lads in the run-in. We have loads of full-backs injured at the moment so that's why I've worked so hard to get back as quickly as possible to help the team. I'm looking to recapture that form very quickly and finish the season on a high.”

On the injury, McGowan explained: "It was a calf injury but I feel good now and I trained all last week. We took the right precautions with it and now I'm ready for the final seven games.