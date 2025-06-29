AI thinks this is how the 2025/26 League One season will finish.placeholder image
AI thinks this is how the 2025/26 League One season will finish.

A Supercomputer has made this bizarre prediction for the 2025/26 League One season - including shock finishes for Northampton Town, Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Following the confirmation of the League One 2025/26 fixture list, a supercomputer has made bold predictions about how the table will look come May.

The study by Tipman Tips fed an AI supercomputer the newly released EFL League One fixtures and instructed it to simulate the season to predict the final table.

It predicts a wild looking table with some interesting season, and finishing positions, ahead for Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Mansfield Town, Huddersfield and Reading to name but a few.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks this season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

92pts

1. Luton Town

92pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts

2. Plymouth Argyle

89pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts

3. Cardiff City

87pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
84pts

4. Doncaster Rovers

84pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBradford CityEFLMansfield TownDoncaster RoversHuddersfieldReading
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice