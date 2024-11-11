Tom Eaves is among the army of Cobblers' injured playersTom Eaves is among the army of Cobblers' injured players
A summary of Cobblers' crazy injury situation with 16 players either out or doubtful for Blackpool trip

By James Heneghan
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST
Cobblers’ injury problems have reached new levels this week after Jack Baldwin and Tyler Magloire joined 14 other players who are either out or doubtful for Saturday’s game at Blackpool.

Injuries have been a constant source of frustration for Jon Brady over the last two years but not on this scale. Here we attempt to summarise the current situation...

On October 15th Jon Brady said Willis would be out 'for a period of time' with an unspecified injury

1. Jordan Willis

On October 15th Jon Brady said Willis would be out 'for a period of time' with an unspecified injury Photo: Pete Norton

Brady used the same phrase - 'a period of time' - on the same day to describe McGowan's likely absence after a calf injury suffered against Wrexham

2. Aaron McGowan

Brady used the same phrase - 'a period of time' - on the same day to describe McGowan's likely absence after a calf injury suffered against Wrexham Photo: Pete Norton

Has not played since going off against Burton on August 31st. Brady said he would be out for 'several months' with a muscle injury

3. Ali Koiki

Has not played since going off against Burton on August 31st. Brady said he would be out for 'several months' with a muscle injury Photo: Pete Norton

The hamstring injury he sustained against Bolton on October 1st looked bad and Brady confirmed it would be 'months not weeks' before he returned

4. Luke Mbete

The hamstring injury he sustained against Bolton on October 1st looked bad and Brady confirmed it would be 'months not weeks' before he returned Photo: Pete Norton

