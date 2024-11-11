Injuries have been a constant source of frustration for Jon Brady over the last two years but not on this scale. Here we attempt to summarise the current situation...
1. Jordan Willis
On October 15th Jon Brady said Willis would be out 'for a period of time' with an unspecified injury Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Brady used the same phrase - 'a period of time' - on the same day to describe McGowan's likely absence after a calf injury suffered against Wrexham Photo: Pete Norton
3. Ali Koiki
Has not played since going off against Burton on August 31st. Brady said he would be out for 'several months' with a muscle injury Photo: Pete Norton
4. Luke Mbete
The hamstring injury he sustained against Bolton on October 1st looked bad and Brady confirmed it would be 'months not weeks' before he returned Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.