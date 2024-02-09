Who’s currently sidelined and when is each player expected to return? Here’s a summary of the situation...
1. Sam Hoskins
Injured his hamstring against Portsmouth. Jon Brady has said he hopes his top scorer will be back within a month. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Shaun McWilliams
Injured against Charlton last month. No return date has been set but he could be back within the next two weeks. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Returned to the matchday squad against Portsmouth last Saturday but he felt his ankle in the warm-up and has not trained this week so is a big doubt for the visit of Bolton. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Akin Odimayo
Has not been seen since the win over Cheltenham on New Year's Day. No specifics have been made public but again it's not thought to be a particularly serious injury. Photo: Pete Norton