Sam Sherring has suffered a setback after returning to the bench against PortsmouthSam Sherring has suffered a setback after returning to the bench against Portsmouth
A rundown of Cobblers' injury situation ahead of Bolton Wanderers fixture - who's currently out and when are they expected to return?

Cobblers once again have a lengthy injury list with nine players expected to miss Saturday’s League One fixture against Bolton Wanderers.
By James Heneghan
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT

Who’s currently sidelined and when is each player expected to return? Here’s a summary of the situation...

Injured his hamstring against Portsmouth. Jon Brady has said he hopes his top scorer will be back within a month.

1. Sam Hoskins

Injured his hamstring against Portsmouth. Jon Brady has said he hopes his top scorer will be back within a month.

Injured against Charlton last month. No return date has been set but he could be back within the next two weeks.

2. Shaun McWilliams

Injured against Charlton last month. No return date has been set but he could be back within the next two weeks.

Returned to the matchday squad against Portsmouth last Saturday but he felt his ankle in the warm-up and has not trained this week so is a big doubt for the visit of Bolton.

3. Sam Sherring

Returned to the matchday squad against Portsmouth last Saturday but he felt his ankle in the warm-up and has not trained this week so is a big doubt for the visit of Bolton.

Has not been seen since the win over Cheltenham on New Year's Day. No specifics have been made public but again it's not thought to be a particularly serious injury.

4. Akin Odimayo

Has not been seen since the win over Cheltenham on New Year's Day. No specifics have been made public but again it's not thought to be a particularly serious injury.

