A rundown of Cobblers' current injury situation - when is each player expected to return?

Cobblers’ current injury problems are not as extreme as they were last season but Jon Brady still has several players out – some for the long-term – while there are doubts over others.
Here’s a summary of the current situation…
1. Ben Fox
Injured in training before Bolton away a month ago. Brady said on November 6th: "I'm not sure on the timeframe at the moment but that could potentially be longer term." Photo: Pete Norton
2. Lee Burge
Suffered a problem in training before the FA Cup tie against Barrow. Again Brady hasn't been specific on timings but it's not thought to be a serious injury. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Danny Hylton
Had surgery in the summer and returned to light training earlier this month. Was initially given a return date of December. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Managed half an hour on Tuesday after seven weeks out. Should at least be in the squad this weekend, if not the starting XI. Photo: Pete Norton