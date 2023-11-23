News you can trust since 1931
Akin Odimayo receives treatment from physio Michael Bolger.Akin Odimayo receives treatment from physio Michael Bolger.
A rundown of Cobblers' current injury situation - when is each player expected to return?

Cobblers’ current injury problems are not as extreme as they were last season but Jon Brady still has several players out – some for the long-term – while there are doubts over others.
By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT

Here’s a summary of the current situation…

Injured in training before Bolton away a month ago. Brady said on November 6th: "I'm not sure on the timeframe at the moment but that could potentially be longer term."

1. Ben Fox

Injured in training before Bolton away a month ago. Brady said on November 6th: "I'm not sure on the timeframe at the moment but that could potentially be longer term." Photo: Pete Norton

Suffered a problem in training before the FA Cup tie against Barrow. Again Brady hasn't been specific on timings but it's not thought to be a serious injury.

2. Lee Burge

Suffered a problem in training before the FA Cup tie against Barrow. Again Brady hasn't been specific on timings but it's not thought to be a serious injury. Photo: Pete Norton

Had surgery in the summer and returned to light training earlier this month. Was initially given a return date of December.

3. Danny Hylton

Had surgery in the summer and returned to light training earlier this month. Was initially given a return date of December. Photo: Pete Norton

Managed half an hour on Tuesday after seven weeks out. Should at least be in the squad this weekend, if not the starting XI.

4. Jon Guthrie

Managed half an hour on Tuesday after seven weeks out. Should at least be in the squad this weekend, if not the starting XI. Photo: Pete Norton

