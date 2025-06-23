'A real leader' - Brackley snap up former Wolves and Colorado Rapids midfielder

Jack Price (wearing No.19) in action for Colorado Rapids (photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan hailed Jack Price as 'a real leader' after bringing the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder to St James Park.

The 32-year-old also boasts Colorado Rapids and Shrewsbury Town among his former clubs, bringing a wealth of quality and pedigree to the Saints squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Price came through the academy at Wolves, making his first-team debut in 2013 and becoming a regular in the Championship.

In 2018, he moved to Colorado, where he became Rapids club captain and a fans’ favourite, recording the most assists by a midfielder in the club’s history.

He was also named team MVP for the Rapids on four consecutive occasions.

His leadership and consistency earned league-wide recognition before his return to English football with Shrewsbury Town.

“Jack will bring a wealth of experience to the squad and is a real leader on and off the pitch," Cowan said.

"We’re really pleased to have him on board at a time in his career where he is motivated and determined to make an impact!”