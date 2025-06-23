'A real leader' - Brackley snap up former Wolves and Colorado Rapids midfielder
The 32-year-old also boasts Colorado Rapids and Shrewsbury Town among his former clubs, bringing a wealth of quality and pedigree to the Saints squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Price came through the academy at Wolves, making his first-team debut in 2013 and becoming a regular in the Championship.
In 2018, he moved to Colorado, where he became Rapids club captain and a fans’ favourite, recording the most assists by a midfielder in the club’s history.
He was also named team MVP for the Rapids on four consecutive occasions.
His leadership and consistency earned league-wide recognition before his return to English football with Shrewsbury Town.
“Jack will bring a wealth of experience to the squad and is a real leader on and off the pitch," Cowan said.
"We’re really pleased to have him on board at a time in his career where he is motivated and determined to make an impact!”
