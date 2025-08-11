'A lot of work to do', admits Nolan, but Cobbles can 'build on' Bradford City stalemate

Kevin Nolan on the touchline at Sixfields

Saturday’s goalless draw with Bradford City will not win any prizes for excitement or entertainment but Kevin Nolan hopes it can lay the foundation for the rest of the season.

Cobblers chalked up their first point and first clean sheet of the new campaign with a solid if unspectacular performance at Sixfields.

"It's important to pick up that first point," said Nolan. “I'm really pleased with the reaction to last week. It's a clean sheet, we didn’t give any sloppy goals away and it's something we can really build on going forward.

"Bradford did have chances but they came from our mistakes and failures and that's something we need to cut out. At times I felt we looked comfortable and then we would gift them something out of nothing and that needs to stop. But if we can keep clean sheets, we'll start winning games. It's a good start at Sixfields.”

The attacking play in particular requires work and refinement after a blunt performance that yielded very little in the way of chances.

"It's a new group and they are working really hard,” Nolan added. “There were little bits and little moments but we have to make those moments last longer and make sure we're making the right decisions at key times.

"We missed that quality from free-kicks and corners as well and we need to get better at that and we will. There's work to do, I understand that, but Bradford had a good start last week and they spent a bit in the summer so it'll be tough for anyone against them.

"I'm glad we matched them and I'm glad we went toe-to-toe with them. There's lots to improve on and work on going forward."