A look at all 15 players signed by the Cobblers this summer - and what Keith Curle had to say about each one
It's been a busy summer for Cobblers boss Keith Curle who's signed 15 new players
Here's a look at every new face and why Curle wanted to bring them to the Cobblers...
1. Matty Warburton
"He's a continuity player, he's a link player, he's creative and he's a very brave player. He wants the ball, he is prepared to go and express himself, and when you get forward and enter the final third, the lad comes alive."
"He has a lot of experience and he also has a lot quality on the ball and can help to unlock defences. He's a very cultured player and a midfielder who can create chances and set things up. He also has quality set play delivery."
"He's a cultured player with an excellent left foot and can play anywhere down the left side in whatever formation. He is creative and a threat going forward and played his part in two promotions and has a fantastic attitude."
We want to be known as a team that operates in the final third and when we get the ball we want to be an attacking threat. I think Ryan can open doors for us. He has got a good range of passing and is a very accomplished player."