'A great move' - Saints snap up goalkeeper Gregory

Cameron Gregory has joined Brackley

Brackley Town have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Cameron Gregory.

Gregory began his career with Shrewsbury Town, gaining valuable first-team experience through loan spells at clubs including Kidderminster Harriers, Halesowen Town and Nantwich Town.

He then moved to Kettering Town before heading to Boston United, where he established himself as a reliable presence at National League North and National League levels.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper becomes the sixth addition to Gavin Cowan’s squad as preparations continue for the new season.

“I’m really happy to be joining Brackley Town," Gregory said.

"I’ve heard great things about the club, and after speaking with the gaffer, it was a move that felt right.

"I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the team push on this season.”

Brackley goalkeeping coach Ali Worby shared his thoughts on the signing.

Worby said: “The gaffer knows that we will need to rely on the whole squad this year so bringing Cameron in is a great move and one we have discussed since being promoted.

"Cameron is experienced at the level but still young, ambitious and hungry to be successful which is the goal!”