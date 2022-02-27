A good day in the title race for Brackley Town

Max Dyche heads home Brackley Town's third goal in their 3-0 win over Bradford (Park Avenue) at St James Park. Picture by Glenn Alcock

It turned out to be a very good day for Brackley Town in the race for the Vanarama National League North title.

While three second-half goals from James Armson, Gaz Dean and Max Dyche secured the Saints a 3-0 win over Bradford (Park Avenue) at St James Park, leaders Gateshead were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling AFC Telford United while third-placed Kidderminster Harriers slipped to a 2-1 loss at bottom side Farsley Celtic.

By the end of the day, Brackley had moved to within four points of Gateshead with two games in hand and four clear of Harriers.

Kevin Wilkin's side were unable to convert three excellent first half chances when Armson’s fierce shot struck team-mate Wes York on the line, Glenn Walker’s shot was well saved by George Sykes-Kenworthy and then Matt Lowe hit the crossbar.

In the second half, Bradford's Brad Dockerty brought a fine save from Danny Lewis before Armson struck to put the home side ahead on 74 minutes before Dean rose highest to find the net with a looping header from another Armson free-kick nine minutes later.

Lowe’s long range shot brought out the best in Sykes-Kenworthy before Northampton Town loanee Max Dyche grabbed the third, heading in after a scramble in stoppage-time.

The win extends Brackley’s unbeaten run to eight games as Wilkin’s side recorded an 18th clean sheet of the season.

“We had some gilt-edged chances in the first half we should have taken to put us in the lead but we didn’t,” the Brackley boss said.

“I thought Bradford in the second half were, early on, slightly the better side but I'm delighted we won the game in the manner we did in the end but it certainly wasn’t easy.

"Bradford were really difficult to break down today.

"The clean sheet is pleasing because you need everyone focused for the 90 minutes.