A former manager, an oil rig worker, a mortgage expert and a health club manager: Here's what happened to the Northampton Town team who won promotion at Torquay United in May 2000

May 6th 2000 is a day that lives long in the memory for Cobblers fans.
On that day Cobblers battled past Torquay United for a 2-1 win that clinched third-place and promotion from Division Three.

Goals from Jamie Forrester and Steve Howard sealed victory in front of a bumper away following, as Cobblers pipped Darlington to promotion by three points.

It came at the first attempt after Town had been relegated the previous year.

But what happened to the players who were on the pitch that day? Here we have all the answers.

Keith Welch left Northampton Town in 2002 and signed for Tranmere Rovers. He made his final Football League appearance on 29 March 2003, for Mansfield against Peterborough United and he was subsequently released by Mansfield that summer.

1. Keith Welch

Following his retirement in 2004, club legend Sampson rejoined Northampton initially working in the youth setup before going to manage the club from 2009 until 2011. He is currently working as assistant to manager Jon Brady, having moved up from being in charge of the club's youth set-up.

2. Ian Sampson

In July 2003 Frain was appointed player/assistant manager of Solihull Moors. In his first season, he helped the club reach the final of the Southern League Cup and win the Birmingham Senior Cup. Frain combined his football duties with working as a mortgage underwriter.

3. John Frain

Ian Hendon remained registered as a player until the end of the 2008/09 season when he retired as a player to concentrate solely on management. He has been manager of Barnet, Dover, West Ham U23's and Waterford Town.

4. Ian Hendon

