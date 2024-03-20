On that day Cobblers battled past Torquay United for a 2-1 win that clinched third-place and promotion from Division Three.

Goals from Jamie Forrester and Steve Howard sealed victory in front of a bumper away following, as Cobblers pipped Darlington to promotion by three points.

It came at the first attempt after Town had been relegated the previous year.

But what happened to the players who were on the pitch that day? Here we have all the answers.

You can get all your Cobblers news, here.

1 . Keith Welch Keith Welch left Northampton Town in 2002 and signed for Tranmere Rovers. He made his final Football League appearance on 29 March 2003, for Mansfield against Peterborough United and he was subsequently released by Mansfield that summer. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Ian Sampson Following his retirement in 2004, club legend Sampson rejoined Northampton initially working in the youth setup before going to manage the club from 2009 until 2011. He is currently working as assistant to manager Jon Brady, having moved up from being in charge of the club's youth set-up. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . John Frain In July 2003 Frain was appointed player/assistant manager of Solihull Moors. In his first season, he helped the club reach the final of the Southern League Cup and win the Birmingham Senior Cup. Frain combined his football duties with working as a mortgage underwriter. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales