The Cobblers were up there all season and deservedly sealed automatic promotion on the final day of the season at Tranmere.

Getty photographer Pete Norton followed the Cobblers home and away for the season, capturing the emotion of the fans along the way.

Here we bring you 31 of his best fans’ pictures during the season.

Take a look and see if you, or someone you know, are featured.

1 . Leyton Orient v Northampton Town Northampton Town fans applaud as the teams enter the pitch prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town on October 15, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton:d

2 . Crewe Alexandra v Northampton Town Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has a selfie taken by a young fan at the end of the Sky Bet League Two between Crewe Alexandra and Northampton Town on August 20, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton:d

3 . Northampton Town v Salford City A Northampton Town fan waits to have his shirt signed by Sam Hoskins prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Salford City at Sixfields on October 08, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton