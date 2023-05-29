News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town fans Hollie Callen and Kaysha Marlow wear the teams new pink away top during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Brackley Town and Northampton Town at St James Park on July 25, 2015.

30 cracking pictures of Northampton Town fans cheering on the boys

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you more pictures of Northampton Town’s brilliant fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Nov 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:55 BST

Many of the pictures come from the 2010’s and feature many key moments in the Cobblers’ history including relegation escapes and play-off pain.

We’ve got pictures of fans in fancy dress, fans helping clear the pitch during snowy matchdays and the dark days of COVID.

Take a look and see if you feature in our gallery. If you have any pictures you’d like to share with us, email [email protected]

If you like this gallery, then check out 31 more fans pictures here.

Get more Cobblers news, here.

1. Portsmouth v Northampton Town

Northampton Town fans wear pink for the last game of the season prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Northampton Town at Fratton Park on May 7, 2016. Photo: Pete Norton:f

2. Portsmouth v Northampton Town

Northampton Town fans wear pink for the last game of the season prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Northampton Town at Fratton Park on May 7, 2016. Photo: Pete Norton:f

3. Cobblers v Doncaster Rovers

Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020 Photo: Pete Norton

4. Cobblers v Doncaster Rovers

Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020 Photo: Pete Norton

