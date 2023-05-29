We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you more pictures of Northampton Town’s brilliant fans.

Many of the pictures come from the 2010’s and feature many key moments in the Cobblers’ history including relegation escapes and play-off pain.

We’ve got pictures of fans in fancy dress, fans helping clear the pitch during snowy matchdays and the dark days of COVID.

Take a look and see if you feature in our gallery. If you have any pictures you’d like to share with us, email [email protected]

1 . Portsmouth v Northampton Town Northampton Town fans wear pink for the last game of the season prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Northampton Town at Fratton Park on May 7, 2016. Photo: Pete Norton:f Photo Sales

3 . Cobblers v Doncaster Rovers Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

