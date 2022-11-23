There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

All eyes will be on the World Cup over the coming weeks, but we prefer to focus on the real football fans who support their local team through thick and thin.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Cobblers fans enjoying backing their side. There’s also plenty of pictures to remind us of the dark days of COVID.

Take a look and see if you feature.

1. Cobblers v Exeter City A Northampton Town fans looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on April 30, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton

2. Cobblers v Doncaster Rovers Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020. Photo: Pete Norton:f

3. Cobblers fans return Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020. Photo: Pete Norton

4. Cobblers v Forest Green Rovers A Northampton Town fan with a painted face prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on December 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:e