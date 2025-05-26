2025/26 League One line-up complete after play-off final weekend
Joining the third tier from League Two next season are AFC Wimbledon, who followed automatically promoted trio Port Vale, Doncaster and Bradford with victory over Walsall in Monday’s play-off final at Wembley. Myles Hippolyte scored the game’s only goal with a sweet strike late in the first half, securing Wimbledon’s return to League One three years after they were relegated.
And staying in the division for another campaign are Leyton Orient, who were beaten by Charlton in Sunday’s play-off final. Former Cobblers defender Lloyd Jones was one of the standouts for Nathan Jones’ Addicks as they returned to the second tier.
FULL 2025/26 LEAGUE ONE LINE-UP
Cardiff, Plymouth, Luton, Bolton, Blackpool, Huddersfield, Lincoln, Barnsley, Rotherham, Stevenage, Exeter, Wigan, Peterborough, Northampton, Mansfield, Burton, Doncaster, Port Vale, Bradford, Wimbledon, Reading, Leyton Orient, Stockport County, Wycombe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.