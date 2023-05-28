News you can trust since 1931
19 ex-Northampton Town players who have played top flight football, including Des Lyttle, Eddie McGoldrick, Phil Neal and others you might not even remember - picture gallery

There’s a band of players who have donned the Cobblers shirt down the years before stepping up to the Premier League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Mar 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:32 BST

One player that especially stands out is Ivan Toney, who came through the Northampton youth ranks in 2012 before blasting his way to the Premier League and the England squad.

Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues, with Marco Gabbiadini being one such player of note.

Here we take a look at 19 top ex-Cobblers who tasted life at the top of the game.

Did these guys stand out as being a cut above when they were at Northampton? Share your memories via our social media channels.

Ivan Toney is perhaps the greatest Cobblers success story, having progressed through Town's youth ranks to the very pinnacle of the game with Brentford and England.

1. Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is perhaps the greatest Cobblers success story, having progressed through Town's youth ranks to the very pinnacle of the game with Brentford and England.

Marco Gabbiadini played 120 times Northampton Town between 2000-03 as his career wound down. It was a career which saw him play in the Premier League with Crystal Palace before making his name at Derby County.

2. Marco Gabbiadini

Marco Gabbiadini played 120 times Northampton Town between 2000-03 as his career wound down. It was a career which saw him play in the Premier League with Crystal Palace before making his name at Derby County.

Walker played nine times for Northampton during a loan spell from Sheffield United. Walker is now a Premier League winner following a move, reported to be worth £45,m, to Man City in July 2017. He also has 73 England caps to his name.

3. Kyle Walker

Walker played nine times for Northampton during a loan spell from Sheffield United. Walker is now a Premier League winner following a move, reported to be worth £45,m, to Man City in July 2017. He also has 73 England caps to his name.

Calvert-Lewin had a 20 game loan spell for Cobblers in the 2015/16 season. He then joined Everton in August 2016 and has racked up nearly 200 Premier League appearances.

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin had a 20 game loan spell for Cobblers in the 2015/16 season. He then joined Everton in August 2016 and has racked up nearly 200 Premier League appearances.

Related topics:Ivan ToneyPremier LeagueNorthamptonEngland