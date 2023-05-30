News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

17 retro pictures showing Northampton Town down the years - including that iconic day when George Best scored six times for Manchester United and Liverpool legend Phil Neal playing for Cobblers

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you this brilliant retro gallery from Northampton Town down the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Sep 2022, 11:07 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:11 BST

Who can forget the iconic day when George Best scored six goals during Manchester United's Fifth Round FA Cup match at Northampton in 1970?

We remember the play-off win over Swansea City at Wembley in 1997 and look at an FA Cup build up with a difference in 1929.

The gallery also features dressing room celebrations, football legend Phil Neal in his Northampton days and plenty more.

Let us know your favourite Cobblers moments via our social medial channels.

If you would like to see any retro pictures published, email [email protected]

You can get more Cobblers news here.

Manchester United player George Best scores against Northampton Town on 7th February 1970.

1. Cobblers v Manchester United

Manchester United player George Best scores against Northampton Town on 7th February 1970. Photo: Joe Bangay

Photo Sales
Jimmy Seed leads the Tottenham Hotspur team on to the pitch at White Hart Lane for their first round FA Cup match against Northampton Town.

2. Spurs v Cobblers - 10th January 1925:

Jimmy Seed leads the Tottenham Hotspur team on to the pitch at White Hart Lane for their first round FA Cup match against Northampton Town. Photo: Topical Press Agency:f

Photo Sales
Southampton captain, Bradford, shakes hands with Northampton captain, Crilly, before the kick off of an FA Cup tie replay between Northampton Town and Southampton at Northampton in 1934.

3. Cobblers v Southampton - 18th January 1934

Southampton captain, Bradford, shakes hands with Northampton captain, Crilly, before the kick off of an FA Cup tie replay between Northampton Town and Southampton at Northampton in 1934. Photo: J. A. Hampton:Getty

Photo Sales
Northampton Town's trainer fits the team captain, W Watson, with some goggles for a course of ultra-violet ray treatment in preparation for an FA Cup tie with Millwall in February 1929.

4. Match preparation with a difference

Northampton Town's trainer fits the team captain, W Watson, with some goggles for a course of ultra-violet ray treatment in preparation for an FA Cup tie with Millwall in February 1929. Photo: Crouch:Getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Manchester UnitedLiverpoolSwansea CityWembleyCobblers