Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland man Connor Wickham is currently a free agent.
17 free agents with League One experience that may be of interest to Northampton Town

The transfer window may be shut but Northampton Town can of course still sign players.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST

There’s still plenty of free agents out there with bags of League One experience that could give Jon Brady the bargain he is looking for.

Former Norwich man Josh Martin, Connor Wickham and ex Pompey man Ronan Curtis are three such players who will catch the eye.

Last club: Norwich City.

1. Josh Martin (Attacker)

Last club: Norwich City. Photo: Stephen Pond

Last club: Cardiff City

2. Connor Wickham (attacker)

Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Gareth Copley

Last club: Luton Town

3. Matt Macey (Keeper)

Last club: Luton Town Photo: Eddie Keogh

Last club: Portsmouth

4. Ryan Tunnicliffe (midfielder)

Last club: Portsmouth Photo: Catherine Ivill

