10-man Cobblers dig deep to secure precious point against play-off chasing Reading

Lee Burge claims a cross during the Cobblers' 0-0 draw with Reading (Picture: Pete Norton)

Ten-man Cobblers inched a point closer to safety when they held play-off chasing Reading to a goalless draw on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half did not serve up the best spectacle at a sun-baked Sixfields but Cobblers more than matched the sixth-placed, in-form Royals and arguably shaded what little there was in terms of danger moments in the final third.

Things continued in the same vein after the break as Tyler Roberts spurned Town’s best chance before Nesta Guinness-Walker’s silly red card opened the door for Reading to win it late on, but they failed to take advantage as Cobblers dug in to secure a valuable point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Burton beat Huddersfield 3-0 and are now out of the relegation zone as Bristol Rovers lost at home to Exeter. Town's gap back to the bottom four is now five points with four games to play.

Kevin Nolan named the same starting XI that hammered Peterborough seven days ago, but he was unable to call upon the services of striker Tom Eaves, who missed out through injury and was replaced on the bench by James Wilson.

Town rattled Posh with their aggressive pressing last week and within three minutes they caused Reading similar problems, winning the ball back high before Sam Hoskins slid in Ben Perry who poked under onrushing goalkeeper Joel Peirera but wide of the near post.

The Royals kept trying to play out, and there were moments where the visitors looked dangerous, especially down their right, but Town’s energy was good and they were well in the contest throughout a tight opening half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading’s first shot of the game fell to Charlie Savage, son of Robbie, on the half-hour but Lee Burge stretched across well to save and then Town threatened again as Hoskins crossed for Dara Costelloe, who chose to take a touch instead of shoot and was crowded out.

Burge also beat away Jayden Wareham's powerful strike but 0-0 was a fair reflection of the first half and the lack of goalmouth excitement continued after the break.

Costelloe skewed wide and Cameron McGeehan's shot was held by Pereira while Reading remained unable to carve out anything clear-cut.

Nolan, clearly not happy to settle for a point, turned to his bench with 20 minutes to play as Tyler Roberts, Tariqe Fosu and Akin Odimayo all came on, and the best chance of the game immediately fell to one of those players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner was only half cleared and the ball came back into the box where it dropped to Roberts but his well-struck effort hit Pereira and landed wide.

Town’s hopes of victory were dealt a major blow with 14 minutes to go, however, when Guinness-Walker, already on a yellow, cynically stopped a counter-attack and could have no complaints about seeing red.

The onus was now all on Reading to go and win the game, and they missed a huge chance to do so four minutes from time as Savage, left unmarked, side-footed wide from the middle of the box.

Seven minutes were added on and it was the visitors doing all of the pushing in that time but Cobblers defended well and held on for an excellent point.

Match facts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan © (Odimayo 69), Eyoma, Mbete, Guinness-Walker, Perry (Hondermarck 89), Taylor, McGeehan (Fosu 69), Pinnock (Roberts 69), Hoskins (Dyche 79), Costelloe. Subs not used: Tzanev, Wilson

Reading: Pereira, Abrefa, Bindon, Mbengue, Rushesha (Carroll 88), Campbell (Yiadom 88), Wing ©, Savage, Wareham (Camara 75), Knibbs, Ehibhatiomhan (Bodin 75). Subs not used: Button, Garcia, Stickland

Referee: Greg Rollason

Attendance: 7,616

Reading fans: 1,545