Finmere’s success this season is the fruit of five years of investment by the management committee in recruitment, progressive youth coaching and continuous improvements to the square and outfield.

Club Captain, Marc Odley commented: “Not only was the team that won us the Cup made up mostly of Under 18’s, but our Saturday league side featured a minimum of four junior players in every match we played, all of whom contributed at the highest level. We feel we have future-proofed the club and look to continued success next season”.

FCC Chairman, Michael Geelan added: “With many of its members residing in Finmere village itself, Finmere Cricket Club enjoys enviable local support from family and friends and is well-funded through fund-raising and sponsorship.

"We run two sides - the Saturday SNCL side, and a mid-week side in the Buckingham league – and any new players wishing to trial for next season are welcome to attend our indoor nets at Stowe which are scheduled to commence in January 2024 and run through until March. An All-Stars section (Ages 5-8) is also planned for next season," he said.