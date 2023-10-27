News you can trust since 1931
Extraordinary triumphs on the world stage for kickboxing warriors from Northampton club

One fighter came home as the WKU World Full Contact Kickboxing Champion
By Shakil AhmedContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:39 BST- 2 min read
In an exhilarating whirlwind of punches, kicks, and heart-stopping moments, fighters from a Northampton kickboxing club have left their mark on the world stage.

Fighters from Endurance Martial Arts Academy faced off against the best, showcasing their skills on the grandest stages in the world.

Highlights are below.

Paige - WKU World Kickboxing ChampionPaige - WKU World Kickboxing Champion
Paige: WKU World Full Contact Kickboxing Champion

Paige, a shining star of Endurance Martial Arts Academy, delivered an awe-inspiring performance in Calgary, Canada, at the WKU World Full Contact Kickboxing Championships.

Her remarkable journey culminated in an unforgettable victory, earning her the coveted title of WKU World Full Contact Kickboxing Champion.

Her path to greatness was paved with sweat, dedication, and an unquenchable thirst for success.

Wayne &amp; Paige in CanadaWayne &amp; Paige in Canada
Paige's win serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring martial artists worldwide. To watch her journey unfold and get a taste of her exceptional skills, visit Endurance Martial Arts Academy' website.

Nojus and Joseph: Triumphs on the World Stage

Nojus and Joseph, two formidable fighters from the academy, ventured to the international arena with unwavering resolve.

Nojus showcased his tenacity and skill by securing a well-deserved 3rd place in Canada at the WKU World Championships.

Joseph - ICO World Kickboxing ChampionshipsJoseph - ICO World Kickboxing Championships
Meanwhile, Joseph stood tall in Hull, UK, at the ICO World Kickboxing Championships, clinching the bronze medal in a hard-fought battle.

Their incredible achievements demonstrate the world-class training and unwavering commitment fostered at Endurance Martial Arts Academy.

