Extraordinary triumphs on the world stage for kickboxing warriors from Northampton club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an exhilarating whirlwind of punches, kicks, and heart-stopping moments, fighters from a Northampton kickboxing club have left their mark on the world stage.

Fighters from Endurance Martial Arts Academy faced off against the best, showcasing their skills on the grandest stages in the world.

Highlights are below.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige - WKU World Kickboxing Champion

Paige: WKU World Full Contact Kickboxing Champion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige, a shining star of Endurance Martial Arts Academy, delivered an awe-inspiring performance in Calgary, Canada, at the WKU World Full Contact Kickboxing Championships.

Her remarkable journey culminated in an unforgettable victory, earning her the coveted title of WKU World Full Contact Kickboxing Champion.

Her path to greatness was paved with sweat, dedication, and an unquenchable thirst for success.

Wayne & Paige in Canada

Paige's win serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring martial artists worldwide. To watch her journey unfold and get a taste of her exceptional skills, visit Endurance Martial Arts Academy' website.

Nojus and Joseph: Triumphs on the World Stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nojus and Joseph, two formidable fighters from the academy, ventured to the international arena with unwavering resolve.

Nojus showcased his tenacity and skill by securing a well-deserved 3rd place in Canada at the WKU World Championships.

Joseph - ICO World Kickboxing Championships

Meanwhile, Joseph stood tall in Hull, UK, at the ICO World Kickboxing Championships, clinching the bronze medal in a hard-fought battle.

Their incredible achievements demonstrate the world-class training and unwavering commitment fostered at Endurance Martial Arts Academy.

Join the action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad