Congratulations also to our Chairman Roger Taylor for receiving the EA Club Leader of the Year award.

We continue to encourage and welcome runners from the local community from 5k to ultra on all surfaces.

You may think running clubs are only for the fastest runners, however NRR is a brilliant sociable club for runners of all abilities. Everyone is valued.

Northampton Road Runners receiving their Awards at the ceremony in Nottingham

We now have over 220 friendly runners running from our base at the University of Northampton.

Our main club night is Wednesday and we have lots of other runs throughout the week.

We also have lots of groups of runners attending races. At this years Northampton Half we had 85 runners.