England Athletics Running Club of the Year - Northampton Road Runners
NRR are delighted to have won the England Athletics 2022 Running club of the Year award for the East Midlands at a ceremony in Nottingham. Thank you to England Athletics for such a wonderful award.
Congratulations also to our Chairman Roger Taylor for receiving the EA Club Leader of the Year award.
We continue to encourage and welcome runners from the local community from 5k to ultra on all surfaces.
You may think running clubs are only for the fastest runners, however NRR is a brilliant sociable club for runners of all abilities. Everyone is valued.
We now have over 220 friendly runners running from our base at the University of Northampton.
Our main club night is Wednesday and we have lots of other runs throughout the week.
We also have lots of groups of runners attending races. At this years Northampton Half we had 85 runners.
We encourage anyone who enjoys running to contact us. If you would like to come along visit https://www.northamptonroadrunners.co.uk/join-us/