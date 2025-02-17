Northampton Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce delivering the first bowl at the official opening.Northampton Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce delivering the first bowl at the official opening.
Northampton Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce delivering the first bowl at the official opening.

England are crowned Men’s Under 25 British Isles Indoor Bowls Champions at Northampton's Kingsthorpe Rec

By Richard Lemon
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 21:11 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 08:32 BST
The British Isles Indoor Bowling Council’s Men’s Under 25 International Series was this year held at the Northampton and District Indoor Bowls Association (N&D.I.B.A) on Kingsthorpe Rec.

This was held over the weekend of Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February. England finished with an impressive 100% record, winning all three of their games against Wales, Scotland and Ireland to lift the Joyce Brimble trophy for the first time since 2018.

The England team included Northampton’s own Conor Bryan who lifted the trophy in his final year before becoming too old for selection.

The event was opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, Cllr Paul and Mylissa Joyce, with the Mayor of Northampton bowling the first wood at the official opening.

The opening ceremony included 5 Mascots all supplied by the N&D.I.B.A, Emily, 7, Harry, 6, Joseph B, 8, Joseph, 7 and Hugh, 7. Club Chairman Richard Lemon handed over the green wishing all players the very best of luck for the weekend.

A bumper crowd of over 550 people over the course of the two days were all treated to a bowling display of the highest quality. This included excellent bowling from Conor who did himself, his family, country, county and club very proud.

This was a great honour and privilege for the club to be chosen to host this event and special thanks go to all the volunteers, the bar and restaurant for making the success of this event possible.

Club Chairman Richard Lemon along with Club Mascots, Harry, Joseph B, Hugh, Emily and Joseph.

1. Contributed

Club Chairman Richard Lemon along with Club Mascots, Harry, Joseph B, Hugh, Emily and Joseph. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Mayoress Mylissa and Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce, Club Chairman Richard Lemon and British Isles Indoor Bowls Council President Mark Cohen.

2. Contributed

Mayoress Mylissa and Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce, Club Chairman Richard Lemon and British Isles Indoor Bowls Council President Mark Cohen. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Committee member Andy Smith, Conor Bryan and Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Paul and Mylissa Joyce.

3. Contributed

Committee member Andy Smith, Conor Bryan and Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Paul and Mylissa Joyce. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
England Under 25 team including Conor Bryan and Mascot, Emily.

4. Contributed

England Under 25 team including Conor Bryan and Mascot, Emily. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:EnglandNorthampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice