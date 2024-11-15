Ellie Welch leads Corby AC at North Midlands Cross Country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ellie Welch of Corby Athletics Club and other junior athletes posted notable performances at the North Midlands cross country league competition at Glebe Park in Corby.

Welch stayed in contention all the way to finish a respectable sixth position in the women's senior 6k race to record a time of 22.10. Aimee Seager of Loughborough's Charnwood AC won the race in a time of 21:15.

Bill Boyd, a renowned senior athletics coach commended Ellie and junior athletes for putting a spirited performances.

"The competition had some good performances" said Boyd.

Corby AC runners Ellie Welch, Ashleigh Walters, Sandra Birina and Sophia Stead.

Ashleigh Walters, the club's top runner and winner of the East Midlands Grand Prix series led the women's Under-20 junior team finishing 15th overall among her senior counterparts in a time of 23:10.

Walters who was the pre-race favourite suffered a stitch in the middle of contest and lost touch with the front runners. She recently improved her personal best over 10k when she won the Leicestershire Running Festival at Prestwold with a time of 36:36.

Walters was part of the junior team at the North Midlands cross country event which included 32nd finisher Sophia Stead in 25:10 36th finisher Sandra Birina in 25:30.

The under-11 boys team gave their best over the 2km race to narrowly missing a podium place. They finished fourth behind Lincoln Wellington AC, Owls Leicester AC and Charnwood AC.

Rory Falconer was the best runner coming home in a time 8:27. He combined forces with Monty Harrod - 11th in 8:49, Emmet Saker -13th in 8:55 and Ernests Pugacs - 25th in 9:48.

In the men's under 17 6k race, Wllliam Griffiths had good run finishing fourth in a time of 19:18.

Max Ranson was the club's top performer in the men's senior 10k race. He placed 37th in 33:54. Robert Dunne finished 60th in 35:40, while Ian Robb who competed in the over-65 age was 159th in 36:30.

The women's over 65 age group had Lin Farrow in 108th position in 35:38. She was closely by the over-60 group runner Debra Galleta in 109th in 35:39.