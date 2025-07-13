Eithan James returns home for pivotal clash

EITHAN JAMES LANDS A SHOT ON JERMAINE OSBOURNE-EDWARDS

Eithan James has packed plenty into his six years as a professional boxer, but one thing he has never done is headline in his hometown of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is set to change on July 25th when he steps through the ropes at the Mercure Hotel on BCB Promotions Summer Showdown.

The 24-year-old has spent his six years in the paid ranks boxing across arenas, accumulating thirteen wins from fifteen fights, being matched with some of the best welterweights in the country. There has been plenty of success, but after a couple of defeats, he has decided now is the perfect time to rebuild and give his supporters a special night at home. He will face unbeaten Khya Preston over six rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to it a lot. I have had a lot of experience from the fights I have had, and it's easy to forget at my age that there is still plenty for me to work on and learn. I know my level and what I'm capable of, and I just want to get back in there, but I didn't want it to just be a journeyman-type opponent; I wanted someone who will have a fight and be hurt by a loss, and that's what I have got."

In November last year James took the unbeaten record of Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards in a classy performance over ten rounds. Last time out, though, he got stopped in by the division's danger man, Constantin Ursu, inside seven rounds. It was a tough setback, but one the Northampton man is determined to bounce back from.

"It was one of those things; I was boxing well, and I got caught clean with a good shot, but that's boxing. That's what can happen at that level. I took on big challenges, and now I need a couple of building fights and then will be back in for titles next year. I have got at least another six or seven years in the sport, and I want to get as much out of that time as possible."

The venue will be packed on the night with all the VIP tickets already sold, and James will have a huge following along with the rest of the Shoe Box gym team, with four of his stablemates, Tyselle Walfall, Nico Michael, Klinton Baptiste and Charlie Hamilton, also boxing on the card. The popularity of boxing in Northampton has been growing considerably, and the increased turnout on the night reflects that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support has been great, and off TV shows you need to sell tickets to get paid, so it's a big thank you to them, and it's going to be a good night. Our gym has been a great place to be; most of us are either boxing on this show or, like Ben, the day after everybody is working hard and pushing each other on."

Final remaining tickets for Summer Showdown, which also features the unbeaten Yahya Abdullah, are available now, priced at £45 standard and £80 VIP. You can purchase them directly from the boxers or by emailing [email protected].