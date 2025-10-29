ECKA victorious again at World Championships

Evie (left), Adeeti (centre), Michael (right)

Michael Adams, chief instructor of ECKA Kingsthorpe, took Adeeti Kotecha (16) and Evie Brittain (17) to the ICO World Championships in Wales and the WTKA Unified World Championships in Italy and came home victorious.

Adeeti and Evie represented England at the ICO World Championships in Wales 2 weeks ago under the watchful eye of their coach, Michael. Unfortunately, they did not place in their categories at this event but were valiant in their defeat and took it as a learning opportunity.

On returning home Monday, they flew straight out to Italy on the Tuesday to compete in the WTKA Unified World Championships as part of the WSMA GB team. Michael, Adeeti and Evie had a fantastic week and racked up an abundance of medals. Michael took a bonze in his individual category and a gold as part of the mens team. Adeeti took bronze and gold across 2 different weight categories and Evie took 2 silvers and 6 golds across 3 different weight categories and 2 different styles, including a gold as part of the ladies team.

Their determination, hours of training, resilience and commitment has shone through.

If you would like to learn more about the club and train with World Champions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].