ECKA Kingsthorpe students to represent England

Adeeti (centre) Evie (left) Jasmine (right)

Adeeti Kotecha (15), Evie Brittain (17) and Jasmine Rainbird (18) of ECKA are to represent England again, this year at the ICO World Championships in Wales.

This will be the third year running for Evie and Jasmine and the second year for Adeeti, representing England.

They have been selected to compete in the ICO World Championships in Wales in October. In 2023 Evie achieved gold and silver and Jasmine achieved gold, silver and bronze in Calgary, Canada. In 2024 Adeeti achieved bronze, Evie achieved 2 silvers, Jasmine achieved silver and bronze in Rhodes, Greece. This year they are determined to bring back the gold!

These dedicated young ladies train in excess of 6 hours a week, take part in regular squad training sessions and compete as much as possible, all around GCSE's, A-Levels and work.

This is a self funded sport and can be costly, especially at this level. Costs include travel, accommodation, team suits, equipment, medicals, training, licences, and registrations. We try to raise funds with fun activities. In 2023 we walked for just over 8 hours tied together at the wrist. In 2024 we raised funds with a huge cake sale.

Chief instructor of ECKA Kingsthorpe, Michael Adams, commented, "We are so lucky to have such talented students. We could not achieve any of this without their dedication and the support of all our team of student, parents, friends and coaches." Michael has been in martial arts since he was 4 years old and holds many titles himself. He runs the club voluntarily around a full time job and young family. He is supported by his dad and close friends.

ECKA Kingsthorpe is a not for profit organisation. If you would like to help sponsor Adeeti, Evie and Jasmine or learn more about the club, please contact us at [email protected].