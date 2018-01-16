Dickens delighted with Hartley's leadership at Saints

Interim head coach Alan Dickens says anyone who has criticised Dylan Hartley in recent weeks needs to 'have a look at themselves'.

Hartley came under fire after Saints' 50-21 Aviva Premiership defeat to Harlequins on December 30.

Former England players Lawrence Dallaglio and Austin Healey were scathing of the Saints skipper's performance at Twickenham.

But he has since responded, helping his club to claim wins against Gloucester and Clermont Auvergne.

And Dickens said: "It (any criticism) is very unjust.

"Dylan's just an easy target and those that go for him need to have a look at themselves.

"We've always seen the value of Dylan here.

"He leads the players and he's a Northampton man.

"I've got nothing but admiration for him."