Zaib misses two Northants matches as he gets set to play in The Hundred

The short-term deal meant Zaib missed Tuesday's Royal London One Day Cup trip to Hampshire, and he will also be absent for Friday's game against Glamorgan.

Zaib's absence is a big blow for Northants, especially as he is in red-hot form, having smashed 136 from just 101 balls in Sunday's three-wicket win against Essex Eagles.

But it is a big chance for Zaib to shine on the big stage should he get some game time for the Superchargers, who play tonight against the Trent Rockets.

“I’m excited to be linking up with the Northern Superchargers this week.” Zaib said.

“It’s obviously my first taste of the new format so I’m looking forward to getting going. It’s a great opportunity to be involved, even if it’s only for a couple of games.”

And Zaib says he will be keeping a close eye on the Steelbacks scores while he is away.

“I’ll definitely be supporting the lads from afar.” Zaib said.

“The live stream will be on for sure and I’m backing the boys to get it done while I’m away.”